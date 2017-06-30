NHL Free Agency 2017: Don't sleep on Radim Vrbata
Among all the free agency talk this week, obsessing about Kevin Shattenkirk this and Alex Radulov that and Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton and Karl Alzner etc., the name Radim Vrbata does not seem to come up enough. For whatever reason, Vrbata is underappreciated among this year's already sparse free agent crop.
