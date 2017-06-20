NHL Draft 2017: New York Rangers Trad...

NHL Draft 2017: New York Rangers Trade Down their 4th Round Draft Pick

In a last-minute deal before the selection, the New York Rangers traded their 4th Round, #102 overall selection to San Jose Sharks for the #123 & #174 overall picks. San Jose selected center Scotty Reed moments later.

