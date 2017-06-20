Milpitas: Dick's Sporting Goods opens at Great Mall
Dick's Sporting Goods hosted its grand opening at the Great Mall over the weekend that included an appearance by a San Jose Sharks hockey player. On Saturday, the event held at 1200 Great Mall Drive saw Sharks' ice hockey forward Patrick Marleau greet customers at Dick's, while the store gave away promotional gifts that included T-shirts.
