Might this Russian superstar be wearing teal next season?
A day after a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman indicated that Kovalchuk still has interest in coming back to play in North America, the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported Sunday that the Sharks are one of a half-dozen teams that have inquired about the 34-year-old winger's services. Kovalchuk has ties to the Sharks' coaching staff, having played for Pete DeBoer for two seasons and been a teammate of goalie coach Johan Hedberg, while he was with the New Jersey Devils.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
