Might this Russian superstar be wearing teal next season?

A day after a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman indicated that Kovalchuk still has interest in coming back to play in North America, the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported Sunday that the Sharks are one of a half-dozen teams that have inquired about the 34-year-old winger's services. Kovalchuk has ties to the Sharks' coaching staff, having played for Pete DeBoer for two seasons and been a teammate of goalie coach Johan Hedberg, while he was with the New Jersey Devils.

