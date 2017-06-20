Marcus Sorensen Rookie Season 16/17 S...

Marcus Sorensen Rookie Season 16/17 San Jose Sharks Highlights

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

If you ever found yourself wondering, "I wish there were a highlight video that condensed all of Marcus SA rensen's best moments from his 19 regular season and 6 playoff games into one 14-minute video," then this is the link for you. Here you will find a supercut of SA rensen's goals, assists, scoring chances, setup passes, defensive plays, and more, all in chronological order from his debut through the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC