Marcus Sorensen Rookie Season 16/17 San Jose Sharks Highlights
If you ever found yourself wondering, "I wish there were a highlight video that condensed all of Marcus SA rensen's best moments from his 19 regular season and 6 playoff games into one 14-minute video," then this is the link for you. Here you will find a supercut of SA rensen's goals, assists, scoring chances, setup passes, defensive plays, and more, all in chronological order from his debut through the playoffs.
