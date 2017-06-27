Kings are communicating with pending ...

Kings are communicating with pending UFA Joe Thornton

Read more: Sports Media 101

Since NHL teams were allowed to communicate with pending unrestricted free agents on Sunday, the Los Angeles Kings have been in contact with San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton , LA Kings Insider has learned from multiple sources. Thornton, who turns 38 on July 2, totaled seven goals and 50 points in 79 regular season games in 2017-18 and has 384 goals and 1,391 points in 1,446 career NHL games.

