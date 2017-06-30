Joe Thornton, Brent Burns pose nude f...

Joe Thornton, Brent Burns pose nude for ESPN, in all their bearded glory

The bearded Sharks stars are featured in the 2017 edition of the magazine in a way you've never seen them before, posing full frontal in nothing but their birthday suits and sporting glorious facial hair extensions that put even their own legendary playoff beards to shame. As in their careers, there were no cups involved during this photo shoot.

