Joe Mauer assembles Minnesota all-sta...

Joe Mauer assembles Minnesota all-star team for Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

The rain finally stopped spitting and the sun broke through Friday morning just as Twins star Joe Mauer welcomed his teammates, a star-studded cast of his athletic friends and 25 grateful families to an exclusive field day at Target Field. What started 12 years ago as a modest pizza party for Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare has evolved into a multi-sport extravaganza and fundraiser for kids with complex medical issues to play with gentle Minnesota giants wearing the jerseys of their respective sports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,185 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC