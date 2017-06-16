Joe Mauer assembles Minnesota all-star team for Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare

The rain finally stopped spitting and the sun broke through Friday morning just as Twins star Joe Mauer welcomed his teammates, a star-studded cast of his athletic friends and 25 grateful families to an exclusive field day at Target Field. What started 12 years ago as a modest pizza party for Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare has evolved into a multi-sport extravaganza and fundraiser for kids with complex medical issues to play with gentle Minnesota giants wearing the jerseys of their respective sports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.