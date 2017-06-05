FTF Expansion Draft Game - Columbus

Protection Method: I elected to go with 7 forwards and 3 Defenseman for Columbus, given that they are young and successful and will want to protect as many players as possible, in addition to the fact that star rookie defenseman Zach Werenski is exempt. Forwards: 1. Brandon Saad 2. Brandon Dubinsky* 3. Nick Foligno* 4. Scott Hartnell* 5. Cam Atkinson 6. Boone Jenner 7. Alexander Wennberg Goalie: 1. Joonas Korpisalo** *= Player's Contract contains a No-Move Clause **= Contingent on trade of Sergei Bobrovsky Trades: Columbus does not want to lose their young future goaltender in Korpisalo, yet Bobrovsky holds an NMC that would need to be waived for a trade.

