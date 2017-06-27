Former Shark (and Duck) Selanne voted into Hall of Fame
The number of former San Jose Sharks inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame will stand at five on November 13, after Teemu Selanne was voted into this year's Hall of Fame class in his first year of eligibility. Selanne will join Igor Larionov, Ed Belfour, Rob Blake, and Sergei Makarov as the former Sharks enshrined in Toronto.
