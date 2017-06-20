Expansion Draft Extravaganza: Vote on San Jose's protection method
The NHL's Expansion Draft is just over a week away, and Fear the Fin's Expansion Draft Extravaganza is kicking into high gear! Thank you to everyone who submitted a protection list and wrote a Fanpost, as they will be put to use over the next ten days or so. But we still need your help! Over the next two days, you and your fellow readers will determine 1) how many players San Jose will protect and 2) who San Jose will protect via a site-wide vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC