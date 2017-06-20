Expansion Draft Extravaganza: Vote on San Jose's protection method

The NHL's Expansion Draft is just over a week away, and Fear the Fin's Expansion Draft Extravaganza is kicking into high gear! Thank you to everyone who submitted a protection list and wrote a Fanpost, as they will be put to use over the next ten days or so. But we still need your help! Over the next two days, you and your fellow readers will determine 1) how many players San Jose will protect and 2) who San Jose will protect via a site-wide vote.

