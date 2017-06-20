Dallas Stars Keep Third Pick, Draft D...

Dallas Stars Keep Third Pick, Draft Defenseman Miro Heiskanen

The NHL Draft is well underway, and the Dallas Stars stuck to their guns with the third overall pick, selecting Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen. After months of wondering whether the Stars would trade or hold onto their third overall pick that they received through the NHL Draft Lottery, Dallas answered all speculation by spending their pick on defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

