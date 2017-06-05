Announcing Fear the Fin's Expansion D...

Announcing Fear the Fin's Expansion Draft Extravaganza

With the NHL's first Expansion Draft in 17 years right around the corner, Fear the Fin is going to do things a little differently. Instead of solely relying upon our crack writing staff to mock the draft, we're going to also rely upon you, dear reader, as we introduce Fear the Fin's Expansion Draft Extravaganza! Fear the Fin's writers and readers will individually create protection lists for 29 of the league's 30 teams.

