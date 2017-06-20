2017 NHL Expansion Draft and NHL Awar...

2017 NHL Expansion Draft and NHL Awards: Time, rules, details, and how to watch

No matter what happens at tonight's NHL Awards and Expansion Draft in Las Vegas, the San Jose Sharks will make history. Defenseman Brent Burns could become the first player in franchise history to win the Norris Trophy and/or the Ted Lindsay Award, and just the second to win the Hart Trophy, even if precedent may not be on his side for the latter award.

