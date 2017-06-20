2017 NHL Draft Profile: Shane Bowers

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Shane Bowers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fear The Fin

Drafted in the early rounds of two consecutive QMJHL entry drafts, Canadian center Shane Bowers chose instead to develop in the USHL, and preserve his ability to play in the NCAA, likely under direction from agent Pat Brisson. In so doing, Bowers has also committed to playing in the NCAA for the Boston Terriers in 2017-18, a decision that may have precipitated his fall to the mid-20s or second round in many mock drafts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC