2017 NHL Draft Profile: Shane Bowers
Drafted in the early rounds of two consecutive QMJHL entry drafts, Canadian center Shane Bowers chose instead to develop in the USHL, and preserve his ability to play in the NCAA, likely under direction from agent Pat Brisson. In so doing, Bowers has also committed to playing in the NCAA for the Boston Terriers in 2017-18, a decision that may have precipitated his fall to the mid-20s or second round in many mock drafts.
