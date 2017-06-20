2017 NHL Draft Profile: Klim Kostin i...

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Klim Kostin is a risk worth taking

A shoulder injury in January followed by subsequent surgery in February not only ended Russian winger Klim Kostin's season, but caused the 18-year-old to slip on many draft boards. Despite the injury, Kostin still finished the season as NHL Central Scouting's top-ranked European skater, which is a testament to his mix of size and skill on the wing.

