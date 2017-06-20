2017 NHL Draft Profile: California-born Ivan Lodnia could be a second round steal
Had Erie Otters right wing Ivan Lodnia been born 15 days later, he would have been eligible to enter the 2018 NHL Draft. Lodnia, born on August 31, 1999 in Los Angeles, is instead one of the youngest players in this year's Draft.
