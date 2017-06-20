2017 NHL Draft preview: Who will the ...

2017 NHL Draft preview: Who will the Sharks select in the first round?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

After spending the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft on the sidelines, the Sharks will return to the table at the United Center in Chicago Friday night, adding an opening-round selection to a talented pool of prospects that includes Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Marcus Sorensen. The Sharks traded away their 2016 first-round pick in July 2015 to acquire goalie Martin Jones, a move that helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC