2017 NHL Draft preview: Who will the Sharks select in the first round?

After spending the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft on the sidelines, the Sharks will return to the table at the United Center in Chicago Friday night, adding an opening-round selection to a talented pool of prospects that includes Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Marcus Sorensen. The Sharks traded away their 2016 first-round pick in July 2015 to acquire goalie Martin Jones, a move that helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final last season.

