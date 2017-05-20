Young San Jose Sharks fan demonstrate...

Young San Jose Sharks fan demonstrates high character after bullied at Edmonton Oilers game

Ty Smith donates $1,500 to the Kids with Cancer Society after being bullied at Edmonton Oilers playoff game for being a San Jose Sharks fan, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. An 11-year-old boy is showing generosity and maturity after going through a difficult experience during an Edmonton Oilers playoff game.

Chicago, IL

