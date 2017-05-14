Why San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns will...

Why San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns will win the Norris Trophy

San Jose Sharks' defenseman Brent Burns took the NHL by storm early on this season and his dominance earned him a spot as a James Norris Trophy Memorial finalist. For the majority of the season it seemed that Burns was a lock as the league's best defenseman.

