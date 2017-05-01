WHL teams try to find diamonds in the...

WHL teams try to find diamonds in the rough in bantam draft - Mon, 01 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau, left, was selected sixth overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 1994 WHL bantam draft. Patrick Marleau : The longtime San Jose Sharks alternate captain and former second-overall pick in the NHL draft was drafted by the Seattle Thunderbirds sixth overall before enjoying 19 NHL seasons where he's recorded over 1,000 points and 500 goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC