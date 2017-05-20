The Daily Chum: Vlasic, Canada look to advance to semis at Worlds
San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is ending his 2016-17 season the way it began: representing his country. Vlasic is once again suiting up for Canada, this time at the World Championships in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France, eight months after he was part of Canada's World Cup of Hockey-winning squad.
