The Daily Chum: Sharks ECHL affiliate's historic run near an end

Just two nights after the Sharks' AHL affiliate faced and successfully fought off elimination, their ECHL affiliate will attempt to do the same. The Allen Americans now trail the Colorado Eagles three games to none in their second round series after losing last night, and are a loss away from seeing a streak of four consecutive championships end.

