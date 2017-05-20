The Daily Chum: Projecting the Martin...

The Daily Chum: Projecting the Martin Jones extension

19 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

When the Sharks cleaned out their lockers following their first round loss to the Edmonton Oilers, general manager Doug Wilson told reporters that signing goaltender Martin Jones to an extension this summer was one of the organization's top priorities. Yesterday, Friend of the Blog Kevin Kurz examined the recent Scott Darling and Ben Bishop contracts in a piece , and what those meant for Jones' contract status going forward.

