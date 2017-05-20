The Daily Chum: Cuda's Carpenter in midst of record-setting postseason
San Jose Barracuda forward Ryan Carpenter set a record in Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Carpenter assisted Kevin Labanc's first period goal, and picked up his 14th point of the postseason, breaking a Sharks AHL affiliate record for most points in a single postseason.
