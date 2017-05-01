The Daily Chum: Burns faces uphill climb to Hart nomination
Over the next two days, the NHL will announce the nominees for the Hart Trophy, awarded to the league's most valuable player as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association . Only one San Jose player has ever won either award, when Joe Thornton became the first player in NHL history to be traded midseason and win the award.
