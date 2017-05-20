The Daily Chum: 22 years ago, the Sharks shocked the hockey world...again

22 years ago today, Ray Whitney's Game 7, double overtime winner propelled the seventh-seeded Sharks past the second-seeded Calgary Flames and into the second round of the playoffs. Jamie Baker's series-winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings the previous season was oft-cited as the Sharks' biggest goal in franchise history, at least prior to San Jose's first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final last spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.