Report: Boughner interviewed for Sabres head coach

Wednesday May 31

San Jose Sharks assistant coach Bob Boughner interviewed with new Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill for the team's Head Coach opening yesterday, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. Boughner's spent the past two seasons as an assistant overseeing the defense and penalty kill under head coach Peter DeBoer.

