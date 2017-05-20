Michael Arace column | Stanley Cup pursuit takes heavy toll
I am loath to end a sentence with a preposition, but that is one my favorite quotes of the 2017 playoffs. It belongs to San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton - who, like Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen, has been described by some as “somebody you can't win with” and by others as, “somebody with whom you can't win.” Thornton began the playoffs with a torn ACL and a torn MCL in his left knee.
