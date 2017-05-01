McDavid's coach calls out his focus on defense

It's easy to forget that the Edmonton Oilers are, by and large, playoff newbies, because they dispatched the San Jose Sharks in Round 1 and took the first two games on the road against the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2. It's also easy to forget that Connor McDavid had a rather rough Game 3, because he scored one of the sickest goals of the season, regular or post-, against the Ducks on Sunday night. Otherwise, he was on the ice for three Ducks' goals at even strength.

