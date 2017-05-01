McDavid's coach calls out his focus on defense
It's easy to forget that the Edmonton Oilers are, by and large, playoff newbies, because they dispatched the San Jose Sharks in Round 1 and took the first two games on the road against the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2. It's also easy to forget that Connor McDavid had a rather rough Game 3, because he scored one of the sickest goals of the season, regular or post-, against the Ducks on Sunday night. Otherwise, he was on the ice for three Ducks' goals at even strength.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
