McDavid, Crosby, Bobrovsky named Hart Trophy finalists

Brent Burns was not among the top three vote-getters for the Hart Trophy, as Sergei Bobrovsky, Sidney Crosby, and Connor McDavid were named finalists for the NHL's Most Valuable Player award today. McDavid led the league in points as the only player to hit the century mark this season, while Crosby led the league with 44 goals despite missing seven games due to injury.

