Karlsson, Donskoi inked to new deals as Sharks' busy offseason begins

The Sharks crossed off two items on their offseason to-do list, announcing Friday the signing of pending restricted free agent forwards Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi to multi-year contracts. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that Karlsson's contract has an average annual value of $2 million per season and Donskoi's deal has is worth an average of $1.9 million per season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.