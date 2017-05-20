Joel Ward undergoes successful shoulder surgery
The Sharks announced Friday that the 36 year old Ward underwent successful optional shoulder surgery and should be ready for the 2017-18 season. From the horse's mouth : #SJSharks GM Doug Wilson confirms Joel Ward's successful surgery and that he will be back in time for the start of the season.
