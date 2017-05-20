Ice hockey: Radim Simek signs one-year contract with San Jose Sharks
In ice hockey, Liberec defender Radim Simek has signed a one-year contract with San Jose Sharks. According to the website isport.cz, his NHL salary will amount to 830 thousand US dollars.
