Ice hockey: Radim Simek signs one-year contract with San Jose Sharks

2 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

In ice hockey, Liberec defender Radim Simek has signed a one-year contract with San Jose Sharks. According to the website isport.cz, his NHL salary will amount to 830 thousand US dollars.

Chicago, IL

