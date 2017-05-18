Examining how the Sharks can bring back the two top scorers in franchise history

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton battles Edmonton Oilers left wing Benoit Pouliot as left wing Patrick Marleau joins the battle in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals at SAP Center Saturday, April 22, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. The San Jose Sharks kicked off the start of a busy offseason by resigning restricted free agent forwards Melker Karlsson for a reported $6 million and Joonas Donskoi to a reported $3.8 million contract on May 12. On July 1, Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, the top two scorers in franchise history, become free agents.

