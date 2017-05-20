Ex-Shark Nabby in the Playoffs ... Gu...

Ex-Shark Nabby in the Playoffs ... Guiding Barracuda Goalies

Even though the San Jose Sharks are long gone from the postseason, some familiar faces that formerly roamed the Shark Tank ice are still involved in a race for a cup. The San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks' top minor league affiliate, is playing in the American Hockey League's Western Conference Final, guided by a couple of legends named Ricci and Nabokov.

