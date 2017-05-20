Donskoi, Karlsson re-sign with San Jose
Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson re-signed with the San Jose Sharks Friday for two and three years, respectively, the Sharks announced today. Donskoi's deal is worth $1.9 million per season, while Karlsson's is worth $2 million a year, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
