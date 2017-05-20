Canada stay perfect, Russia beat Denmark
Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored a fortunate winning goal as defending champions Canada maintained their perfect record in the IIHF World Championship with a 3-2 win over France. Claude Giroux restored parity for Canada late in the second period after France had turned around a first-period deficit to lead 2-1 on Thursday.
