Barracuda vs Gulls Game 2 Preview: Tying things up

Barracuda vs Gulls Game 2 Preview: Tying things up

Despite outshooting the San Diego Gulls 38-16, the San Jose Barracuda lost last night's series opener 3-2, and home ice along with it. Tonight at the SAP Center at 7:00 PM, the Barracuda can even the series in Game 2. The Barracuda looked well on their way to a win last night, when Ryan Carpenter gave San Jose a one-goal lead with just under eight minutes left in the period, thanks to this AHL-leading fifth goal of the postseason.

