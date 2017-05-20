Barracuda vs Griffins Game 3 Preview: Road ice advantage
The San Jose Barracuda will look to gain their first series lead with a win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals over the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight. San Jose has not yet lost a Game 3 this postseason, and has done so away from the friendly confines of the SAP Center in each of the previous two rounds.
