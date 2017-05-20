2017 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Poehling...

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Poehling is an Investment in San Jose's Future at Center

Ryan Poehling offers size, vision, and leadership to any NHL team willing to wait a year or three for him to add a few pounds. Lauded by scouts as a hard-working, responsible two-way power forward with an offensive touch, Poehling has climbed up NHL draft rankings over the course of a freshman year at St. Cloud marked by steady improvement.

