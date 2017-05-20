2016-17 Season in Review: Ryan Carpenter
Another in a long list of impact players the Sharks have signed as free agents in recent years, Ryan Carpenter's eleven games in the NHL this season were promising, but his AHL playoff run is downright absurd . With 17 points in 13 playoff games played, Carpenter has the most points in a single playoff run in San Jose AHL affiliate history, and is only 35 points back from the AHL postseason record ! Okay, maybe that one's out of reach, but there's time left to play for Carpenter to pad his lead on the record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC