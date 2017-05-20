2016-17 Season in Review: Ryan Carpenter

Another in a long list of impact players the Sharks have signed as free agents in recent years, Ryan Carpenter's eleven games in the NHL this season were promising, but his AHL playoff run is downright absurd . With 17 points in 13 playoff games played, Carpenter has the most points in a single playoff run in San Jose AHL affiliate history, and is only 35 points back from the AHL postseason record ! Okay, maybe that one's out of reach, but there's time left to play for Carpenter to pad his lead on the record.

