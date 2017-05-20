2016-17 Season in Review: Paul Martin
Paul Martin's season followed in the footsteps of his most regular defensive partner, Brent Burns. Martin improved in just about every measurable capacity since the previous year, and that has to be at least partially attributed to the play of the man with whom Martin spent over 87% of his ice time.
