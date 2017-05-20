2016-17 Season in Review: Mikkel Boedker

Brought in as a free agent in 2016, Mikkel Boedker came to the Sharks with a lot of promise to inject some secondary scoring, power play finishing ability, and some of the speed that eluded the team in a close, but not-that-close loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final. In the 2016-17 season, Boedker, putting it gently, disappointed.

