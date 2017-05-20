2016-17 Season in Review: Micheal Haley

Micheal Haley is a polarizing figure among Sharks fans. Is he an effective fourth line NHL player or is he a worthless goon? Is he a valuable locker room presence and role model or is he a waste of a perfectly good roster spot that could be used to shepherd along some up and coming prospect? Is his name really spelled with the E before the A like that or was there a clerical mix up in New York in 2008 and nobody bothered to fix it? That last one could be tricky.

