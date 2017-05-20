2016-17 Season in Review: Martin Jones
Martin Jones was not as good in his second season in teal as he was in his first. Once again relied upon for 65 starts, Jones' save percentage dropped from .918 to .912 and his goals against average increased from 2.27 to 2.40.
