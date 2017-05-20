2016-17 Season in Review: Marcus Sore...

2016-17 Season in Review: Marcus Sorensen

One of the more promising players in San Jose's minor league affiliate , partially due to his speed, stick handling, and two-way play, and partially due to the relative shallowness of San Jose's pool of wingers, Marcus Sorensen's 19-game NHL debut was a promising one. Drafted in the 4th round, 106th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators , Sorensen nevertheless spent the next six seasons in Sweden before being signed on a one year deal as a free agent by the San Jose Sharks in May 2016.

