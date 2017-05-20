2016-17 Season in Review: Kevin Labanc
Among San Jose Sharks prospects, Kevin Labanc is one of the most exciting, and may have the highest ceiling. A sixth round draft pick in 2014, Labanc rewarded the gamble by placing first in the OHL in both points and assists in 2015-16, good enough for second in both of those categories in the CHL overall.
