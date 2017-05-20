2016-17 Season in Review: Justin Braun

While Justin Braun does not make many highlight reels, his defensive play, along with that of regular partner Marc Edouard Vlasic, goes a long way in keeping high danger shots away from Martin Jones and devouring the most difficult minutes against the toughest competition. Braun's role as a shut down defenseman only increased this year, as he spent more time in his own zone and more time on the penalty kill than in past seasons.

