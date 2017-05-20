2016-17 Season in Review: Joe Pavelski

Joe Pavelski's 2016-17 season was a bit of a step back from the previous one, and while a portion of that can be attributed to the Sharks' slight step back as a whole, his age and style of play do concern me. The Big Pavelski rang up 68 points in 81 games, good for a point per game average of 0.84.

